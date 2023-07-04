Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 4 (PTI) The installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras, subject matter of graft allegations against the ruling CPI(M) in the state, have resulted in reduction of road accident deaths in Kerala, State Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Tuesday.

After a high-level meeting held during the day to review the functioning of the AI cameras installed under Safe Kerala project, Raju said that after their installation the number of road accidents and resultant deaths and injuries have decreased significantly compared to last year.

He said in a Facebook post that in June last year, 344 people died and 4,172 were injured in 3,714 road accidents in the state and after the AI cameras were installed, the number of road accidents decreased to 1,278, the deaths dropped to 140 and the number of injured came down to 1,468 in June this year.

The review of the cameras' functioning found that from June 5 -- when fines began to be imposed -- to July 3, as many as 20,42,542 motor vehicle violations were detected.

"Of these, 7,41,766 were verified, 1,77,694 cases were uploaded in the Integrated Transport Monitoring System, 1,28,740 were approved by the Motor Vehicle Department and 1,04,063 challans were sent by post," the minister said.

He further said that Keltron was directed to depute more staff so that the verification process can be expedited and pending verifications can be completed within three months.

The minister further said that of the over 20 lakh violations detected between June 5 and July 3, the highest -- 73,887 -- were for riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets.

A close second was not wearing seat belts by front seat passengers of cars -- 57,032, he said.

The other violations included not wearing helmets by pillion riders, car drivers not wearing seat belts and using mobile phones while driving, he said.

In order to ensure no innocent person is penalised, the Road Safety Commissioner has been tasked to form a district-level monitoring committee, the minister said.

Raju also said a Complaint Redressal Application to submit online complaints against penalties will be effective from August 5.

Vehicles registered in other states will also not escape being fined for violations as their information is also included in the NIC vehicle software - Vahan, the minister said.

