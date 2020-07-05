Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): A road near Kaka marriage palace in Ludhiana is being repaired as it got damaged due to heavy rains in the district on Saturday night.

The repair work has started with the machinery of the municipal corporation.

Also Read | Six Sri Lankan Fishermen Being Rescued by Merchant Vessel YM Summit 170 Nautical Miles East of Chennai : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

"After last night's heavy rains, a major road in Ludhiana which leads from Kaka Marriage Palace to the university was left with a huge pit. Repair work has started with the machinery of the municipal corporation," said Gurpreet Singh Gogi, councillor of ward number 76 in Ludhiana.

"We have written to the municipal corporation for inquiry and strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible," he added.

Also Read | Jaivardhan Singh, Local BJP Leader And Chatra MP's Representative, Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Jharkhand's Latehar District.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that rainfall and thundershower activity is expected over the east and adjoining parts of central India during the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)