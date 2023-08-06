Shimla, Aug 6 (PTI) Three people were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when their vehicle rolled down the road in village Lingti Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district early Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Tashi Chhering (57), Dharam Singh (45) and Laxman Garthi hailing from Nepal.

Also Read | Zoom Ends Work From Home: Communications Tech Company Asks Employees to Attend Office on More Regular Basis.

The injured have been hospitalised.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)