Bagpat (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) An SUV and a brick-laden tractor-trolley collided in Binaluli here, leaving one person dead and six others injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, Inspector, Binauli, Saleem Ahmad said.

The tractor driver died on the spot, while six injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

A probe is on in the matter.

