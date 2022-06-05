Jammu, June 5 (PTI) The Army has amicably resolved the issue of diverting traffic on a road that passed through the Northern Command and connected two villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

Taking the security issue into consideration, the Army had diverted traffic on the 'Tiger Hill Gate - Kotli and Magiani villages'.

"A meeting was held in the Army establishment with the village sarpanch and civil administration representatives on the issue of diverting of traffic from the road Tiger Hill Gate- Kotli and Mangiani Villages due to security reasons," a defence spokesperson said.

A mutual consensus was arrived on at the meeting. The duration of the closure of the road notices to be given to village heads through civil administration before closure by army authorities, restrictions, and exemptions were discussed at the meeting, he said.

It was decided that monthly meetings between village heads and army authorities will be held regularly, he said.

"The Indian Army stands firm with the populace of Jammu and Kashmir and is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens," the spokesperson said.

