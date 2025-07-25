Dehradun, Jul 25 (PTI) From the dense jungles to the villages, the legacy of Jim Crobett echoed through Uttarakhand on Friday as officials, environmentalists, and local residents came together to pay homage to the legendary conservationist on his 150th birth anniversary.

A series of events were held at places tied to his life and work, including the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Chhoti Haldwani (the model village he established in 1915), Kotdwar and Kalagarh, among other places, to take Corbett's message of conservation to the people.

Also Read | Tripura: State Education Department Suspends Ramthakur College Professor Dr Abhijit Nath for Facilitating Unauthorised Admissions.

Born in Nainital on July 25, 1875, Corbett began his life as an efficient hunter and had killed 33 man-eater tigers and leopards by the time he was in his 30s. However, he underwent a change of heart later in life and became a conservationist dedicated to saving tigers and wildlife. Today, he is widely regarded as the father of tiger conservation in India.

"It was Jim Corbett who, for the first time, described the tiger as a large-hearted, gentle creature. It was he who sensitised the entire world to the need for tiger conservation," senior naturalist Rajesh Bhatt said.

Also Read | Is Narendra Modi Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under 'One Student One Laptop' Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

"His name has become synonymous with conservation. It was he who gave the concept of tiger conservation to the world," he said.

Forest officials, environmentalists, nature guides and local residents came together in Ramnagar, where the famous tiger reserve is named after the hunter-turned wildlife conservationist, exists as well his winter abode Kaladhungi and other places connected with his journey to honour his unique contribution to India's wildlife, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Saket Badola told PTI video service.

Programmes were also held to mark the occasion at Chhoti Haldwani -- a model village established by Corbett over 221 acres in 1915 -- Dhangadi Museum, Kotdwar and Kalagarh to take Jim Corbett's message of conservation to people, he said.

Wildlife activists credited Corbett as the man who sensitised the world towards the importance of tiger conservation.

"Perhaps there would have been no tigers nor a National Park like this without a farsighted wildlife conservationist like Jim Corbett," environmentalist Sanjay Chimwal said.

"Corbett was the first who think of wildlife conservation in India. His contribution to both conservation and tourism is immense," another wildlife enthusiast, Imran Khan, said.

Local businessman Anil Chaudhry, who sells souvenirs near the national park, said, "Nothing works here without the name of Corbett".

"Hundreds of hotels, resorts and shops are named after Corbett in the area. He has become part of our identity and the basis of our livelihood," Chaudhry said.

Apart from being a hunter turned conservationist, Corbett was a gifted storyteller who authored bestsellers like "Man Eaters of Kumaon", "Jungle Lore", "The Temple Tiger", "The Man-Eating Leopard of Rudraprayag" and "My India" in which he immortalised his encounters with the big cats.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)