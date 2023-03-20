New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a robber who allegedly tried to rob a person in the Sarai Rohilla area of the national capital, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Shahnawaz Hussain (18) who was previously involved in various criminal cases which were committed by him while he was a juvenile, the police further said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida Relish Golgappa, Idlis, Lassi and Aam Panna at Buddha Jayanti Park (Watch Video).

The police said that the action to nab the accused was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim who runs a machinery tools shop in Inderlok.

"On March 13 at around 04:20 PM, the complaint went to use a public toilet nearby his shop. When he entered the public toilet, suddenly one person reached there and he hold his neck from behind, robbed his black coloured purse containing cash Rs. 800 and his Adhaar card and he fled away from the spot," the police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped on Connivance of Her Father, Stepmother in Saharanpur.

Accordingly, a case under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at PS Sarai Rohilla and an investigation was taken up.

Police further said that during the investigation of the case, the complainant was examined in detail to get any clue about the incident.

"Further the team developed their secret sources and mobilised them to trace out the accused person. Ultimately, continuous and dedicated efforts of the team bore fruits when they received information about the culprit indulged in a present robbery case," the police added.

The officials also said that the team conducted the raid and on the basis of secret sources, the team succeeded in apprehending the accused on Sunday.

On sustained interrogation, it revealed that the accused is a desperate criminal and he was previously involved in various criminal cases which were committed by him while he was a juvenile.

"The accused is a school dropout and has studied up to 7th standard only and he is also a drug addict. He fell in bad company and started to commit crimes such as robbery, snatching and theft etc. to fulfil his craving for drugs," the police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)