New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday listed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s complaint on the point of issuance of notice to Robert Vadra and other accused persons in a money laundering case. This case is linked to the land deal in Shikohpur village in Gurugram, Haryana.

It is a clear and classic case of money laundering. The proceeds of crime were used to acquire immovable properties, the ED said during preliminary submissions on its prosecution complaint.

ED has recently filed a prosecution complaint against Robert Vadra and others in a case linked to land deals in Gurugram.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra, after hearing the submissions of the Enforcement Directorate, listed the matter for order on notice on July 31.

He said that he will go through the documents, and thereafter will pass an order on the morning of July 31.

The court heard submissions of counsel for Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED said that the evidence conclusively established that the offence is of money laundering where proceeds of Crime (PoC) is generated, layered and enjoyed.

The ED said that they have shown funds flow, property, and statement of witnesses. It is a clear and classic case of money laundering, the ED added. There is a generation of proceeds of crime.

Special counsel Zoheb Hosain, through video conferencing, special public prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta along with Mohd. Faizan appeared for ED.

At the outset, special counsel Zoheb Hosain submitted on the point of Jurisdiction. He submitted that this court has jurisdiction to adjudicate the case.

Zoheb Hossain submitted that the predicate offence is being registered in Haryana, but that makes no difference if money laundering or part activity regarding proceeds of crime happens in Delhi. Therefore, this court has the jurisdiction to adjudicate the matter.

During investigation, the source of proceeds of crime, false statements in land deal, were found, the ED said.

It was submitted that Skylight Hospitality purchased land measuring 3 acres worth crores.

There were false declarations in sale deed that Rs. 7.5 crore has been paid when no money was paid. It was paid later in order to avoid stamp duty. This is corroborated by key witnesses, ED's special cousnsel submitted.

Zoheb Hossain alleged that the first layer of proceeds of crime was generated through Skylight Hospitality whose 99 per cent shares are held by Vadra.

Hossain submitted that Rs 7.50 crore is shown as the price of approximately 3 acres of land purchased by Skylight through a cheque which was never encashed.

This land was later sold to DLF for a higher amount. This part is still being scrutinised, the ED said.

The Application for licence was processed in haste without following the procedure. Licence were processed in haste, witnesses stated in the statement. Hossain referred to the statement of the Prosecution witness concerned with the process.

Special counsel also referred to the Statement of Satyanand Yajee, Director of Omkareshwar properties. He knowingly assisted in the generation of proceeds of crime. Yajee knowingly assisted the company of Vadra in acquiring proceeds of crime.

The ED said that there was enjoyment of proceeds of crime till July 2025, till the time of provisional attachment. Money Laundering continues till today at the time of arguments. It is a continuing activity as long as the person enjoys the PoC

The use of PoC continued through the 7 properties, which were purchased using proceeds of crime. Enjoyment of PoC continued till the properties were attached, the ED said.

Hossain further submitted that they have also invoked section 70, as all the companies where PoC has gone are either 98 percent or 99 percent owned by Vadra.

Therefore, he is vicariously liable also apart from his individual role, the ED said.

He was the majority shareholder upto 99 per cent, beneficial owner and actual owner, director of companies, the ED said.

The complaint, filed on July 17, 2025, names 11 individuals and entities as accused, including Vadra, his company M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee, and Kewal Singh Virk.

The case stems from an FIR registered by Gurugram Police, alleging that Vadra, through his company Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently purchased 3.53 acres of land in Village Shikohpur, Sector 83, Gurugram, from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. on February 12, 2008.

The complaint alleges the use of false declarations in the acquisition and claims that a commercial license was secured for the land using Vadra's personal influence.

As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on July 16, 2025, attaching 43 immovable properties worth approximately ₹37.64 crore. These properties are reportedly linked to Vadra and his associated entities, including Sky Light Hospitality. (ANI)

