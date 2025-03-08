Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Saturday that robotic technology has been deployed to accelerate the ongoing rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel near Domalapenta in the Nagarkurnool district, where eight workers remain trapped.

Calling the incident a national disaster, he emphasised that the State Government is utilizing the best global technology to overcome the challenges in the final stretch of the 14-kilometer-long tunnel.

Visiting the site, he reviewed the situation with officials from multiple national agencies, including State Disaster Management Secretary Arvind Kumar and Army Commandant Parikshit Mehra, who are overseeing the rescue efforts.

District Collector Badavath Santosh, SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, Military Engineer Vikas Singh, NDRF Commandant Prasanna Kumar, SDRF Commandant Prabhakar, and senior officials from Singareni, Railways, NGRI, and HYDRAA were also present.

Speaking to the media, the minister stated that such a critical tunnel accident had never occurred in the country before. He explained that the rescue teams have managed to advance up to 13.95 kilometres inside the tunnel, but the final 50 meters remain highly unstable, posing severe risks due to oxygen depletion, excessive water seepage, and metal fragments from the collapsed Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). Given these hazards, robots equipped with high-resolution cameras, infrared sensors, and robotic arms have been deployed to assess conditions and assist in extraction, he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that cadaver dogs from Kerala detected a strong odour at a specific location, indicating the presence of three individuals. He assured that the government would provide full support to the families of the missing workers. The minister also reviewed the ongoing dewatering and desilting efforts, confirming that updates would be provided after a review on March 11.

Despite continuous efforts by 11 national-level rescue teams over the past two weeks, locating and retrieving the trapped workers remains a challenge. The government is consulting tunnel construction and rescue experts from across the globe to determine the safest course of action. On Saturday, 525 personnel were engaged in the rescue efforts.

Uttam Kumar Reddy further explained that while the Compressed Air System (CPS) is operational, the conveyor belt had collapsed during the accident and has been made largely functional except for the last 50-100 meters.

Despite the difficult circumstances, he reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to completing the mission, with no financial constraints hindering the operation. He announced an immediate allocation of Rs 4 crore for robotic rescue systems and directed officials to begin using them without delay.

The minister acknowledged the selfless dedication of all officials, experts, and workers involved in the rescue efforts. He also reaffirmed the government's support for the families of the trapped workers and assured them that they would receive all necessary assistance.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said he would personally return to the site in the next two to three days to assess the progress of the robotic operations.

He reiterated that the rescue efforts would continue until every trapped worker was located and retrieved, with robotic technology playing a crucial role in achieving that goal. (ANI)

