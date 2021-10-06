New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): A Delhi Court has remanded accused Naveen Dabas to two days of police custody for his alleged involvement in a criminal conspiracy to kill gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi in a recent shootout at Rohini Court.

Dabas, who was lodged in Mandoli jail, was taken into custody by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday, said the Jail officials.

According to Delhi Police sources, on instructions of accused Naveen Dabas, one of his associates namely Naveen Hooda brought one "Nepali" individual, who went to Rohini Court in disguise as an advocate with weapons to join the other assailants Rahul and Jaideep to kill Gogi.

Sources further stated that "the custodial interrogation of the accused Naveen Dabas is essential to unearth 'deep-rooted conspiracy' as well as to identify and arrest the alleged co-accused Naveen Hooda and the alleged Nepali."

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court has taken a suo motu cognizance on issues relating to safety and security in courts in wake of the Rohini firing incident.

On September 24, the two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga had allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot. Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

