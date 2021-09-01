Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) The Haryana Police has arrested a 20-year-old man, who was allegedly behind the killing of four of his family members in the state's Rohtak, on official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on August 27 when four members of a family were shot dead inside their house.

While a 45-year-old property dealer, his wife and mother-in-law succumbed to the bullet injuries on the spot, their 19-year-old daughter died in a hospital two days later.

During investigation, the property dealer's 20-year-old son emerged as the prime accused after which he was arrested, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma said.

“The accused, Abhishek, was arrested on Tuesday evening,” Sharma told reporters.

The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered, he said.

Asked about the reason why the accused killed members of his own family, Sharma said, "Abhishek's personal conduct, financial and other reasons could be possible reasons, but exact intention behind the murder will be known during further investigations.”

“However, as investigations are on, it won't be correct to pinpoint one particular reason at this stage,” the SP said.

Replying to a question about what brought Abhishek under the scanner, the SP said he frequently kept changing his statements.

Besides, on the basis of the CCTV footage collected from the area and technical details collected by police teams, he emerged as the prime accused.

"However, we are not ruling out involvement of others, including the accused's friends or other family members", he said.

