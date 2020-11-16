Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI): A rowdy-sheeter, who is an associate of a businessman, allegedly opened fire following a dispute with a man over ownership of an agricultural land, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Zaheerabad mandal in neighbouring Sangareddy district after the businessman objected to the man fencing around 30 acres of the land, they said.

This led to an argument between them after which the rowdy-sheeteropened fire with a country-made pistol, they said. Two bullets were fired in the air while three were fired reportedly aiming at the man and some of his supporters, a police official said based on a complaint. However, no one was injured, the police said. The businessman claimed that the property belonged to him and argued with the man when he started fencing it, the police said. After the firing, villagers gathered. Seeing this, the businessman and the history-sheeter fled the scene, they said. Based on a complaint, a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered, they added.

