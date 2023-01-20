Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) Pranav Raj is brimming with confidence since his recruitment at the 'Rozgar Mela' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

He is among the 210 recruits in Patna zone who were appointed via video conferencing by the prime minister.

Pranav has a physical disability but he did not let it affect his willpower and he achieved his dreams by getting a government job in the Income Tax department.

He was detected with a physical disorder and one of his legs stopped functioning properly a few years ago.

“This had changed my life completely. It only motivated me to work hard and get a government job. Finally, I was selected for the post of tax assistant in the Income Tax department”, Raj told PTI after getting his appointment letter.

Prime Minister Modi distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits during the 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) via video conferencing.

The Centre's initiative was lauded by Alok Kumar from Jaynagar (Bihar), who was recruited as an accountant of the Controller of Defense Accounts department.

“Now youths aspiring for government jobs are happy that their talent is being recognised through a transparent and clear recruitment process. There is massive change in the recruitment process. In central government jobs the recruitment process has become time-bound,” he told PTI after getting his appointment letter.

The appointment letters were distributed by the Union Minister Giriraj Singh at the 'Rozgar Mela' organised by the Central GST and Central Excuse, Ranchi and Patna zone.

“The transparency and fast recruitment process today characterise every aspect of the function of the central government. One can remember the time when even routine promotions were mired in delay and disputes. Transparent recruitment and promotion generate trust among the youth,” B B Mahapatra, chief commissioner of Central GST and in-charge Bihar and Jharkhand told PTI.

Modi in his address to the newly inducted recruits congratulated the new appointees and said that these employment opportunities will infuse a new ray of hope not just in the appointees, but also among crores of families.

He also said that lakhs of new recruits will be appointed to government jobs in the days to come as Rozgar Melas are being organised regularly in NDA-ruled states and union territories.

