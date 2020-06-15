Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Rs 1.73 Crore Worth Fines Collected in Rajasthan in Violation of Lockdown Rules So Far: Police

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:39 PM IST
India News | Rs 1.73 Crore Worth Fines Collected in Rajasthan in Violation of Lockdown Rules So Far: Police

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) A fine of over Rs 1.73 crore has been collected from 95,000 people in measures taken to prevent coronavirus infection spread in Rajasthan, a top police official said on Monday.

The fine was collected from more than 50,000 people who were found not wearing face masks in public places besides 6,000 people who sold goods to people without wearing masks, over 360 people who spat in public places and 38,000 people who were found not maintaining safe physical distance, Director General of Police (Crime) B L Soni said.

So far, 7,000 people have been arrested for violating prohibitory and quarantine norms by registering 3,436 FIRs, he said. Under prohibitory orders and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 4.60 lakh vehicles have been challaned and 1.43 lakh vehicles seized with a total fine of over Rs 1.25 crore recovered from them, the DGP said.

He said that all activities are banned from 9 pm to 5 am in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

