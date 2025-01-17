New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that the equity support of more than Rs 10,000 crore for the Visakhapatnam steel plant has been given due to the importance of the steel sector in building an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The plant has a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of Andhra Pradesh, he said on X.

He added, "During yesterday's Cabinet meeting, it was decided to provide equity support of over Rs. 10,000 crore for the plant. This has been done understanding the importance of the steel sector in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

