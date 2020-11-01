Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 1 (ANI): The state government on Sunday transferred a total of Rs 1500 crore into the bank accounts of farmers as the third instalment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana on the occasion of 21st State Foundation Day of Chhattisgarh in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through video conference.

During the Rajyotsav programme, organised at Chief Minister's Residence Office, Swami Atmanand English Medium School Scheme and Mobile Hospitals cum Laboratories were also inaugurated in 30 urban slum areas of the state under Mukhyamantri Shahri Slum Swasthy Yojana, in the presence of Baghel, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Charandas Mahant, and other Ministers.

Extending hearty greetings on State Foundation Day to people of Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi said that farmers and labourers are the foundation of the country. The entire country is struggling in this time of the pandemic, but the weaker section of the society is facing more difficulties and has become more vulnerable.

"The condition of farmers in our country is no secret. News about farmers'suicide is everywhere. We need to protect the rights and interest of our farmers and labourers, and stand by them through this difficult time," he said.

"Foundation of the city is the village, the foundation of a village is the farmers-labourers. Hence to protect farmers and labourers of the country is to strengthen the foundation of the nation. The same way, children and youth are the future of the nation. Lack of better opportunities to youngsters will make our nation weak," added Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Gandhi also praised the initiatives taken by Chhattisgarh government for the welfare of farmers, labourers and poor people and said, "Schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Yojana, Swami Atmanand English Medium School Scheme and Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme will strengthen the foundation of the country. Chhattisgarh has become an example for the entire country. Decisions taken by the Government to support farmers and protect their lands, promote the industrial sector and make villagers-youth self-employed are exemplary."

In his address to the programme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel extended hearty wishes to people of the state and said, "We have successfully begun the development of Chhattisgarh as per the vision of its creators while taking into account the expectations of common people in the state. In the last 22 months, we have implemented schemes with the core objective of welfare and upliftment of poor, farmers, forest dwellers, tribal people and underprivileged people."

Baghel said that in last one year, 67 thousand malnourished children have come out of the cycle of malnutrition, as a result of Mukhamantri Suposhan Yojana.

"Number of malnourished children in the state has declined by 13.79 per cent. We have succeeded in turning the vision of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul into reality. Our sincere effort to realize Rahul Gandhi's vision of justice in agriculture through Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has revolutionized the entire agriculture sector of Chhattisgarh and transformed the rural economy," he added.

Meanwhile, beautification was done on the oldest pond in Chhattisgarh.

while visiting there, Chief Minister said, "Today, Chhattisgarh has completed 20 years, has entered its 21st year. On this occasion, our oldest pond, the Bhudha pond, was beautified and cleaned by the Municipal Corporation. This will be the centre of attraction." (ANI)

