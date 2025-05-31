Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attended the inauguration event of the new advocate chamber and parking building at the Allahabad High Court.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state government's efforts to strengthen judicial infrastructure, stating, "When we (BJP) came to power, 10 districts didn't have their courts... We wanted the parking facilities and lawyers' chambers to be included in an integrated court complex in the court infrastructure. We have already received approval and allocated Rs 1700 crore for 7 districts..."

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai inaugurated the new advocate chamber and parking building at the Allahabad High Court on Saturday, marking a significant step in enhancing the court's infrastructure. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present during the inauguration.

On the inauguration of the new advocate chamber and parking building of the Allahabad High Court, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Today, the whole country is celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai, whom we call the idol of justice... 250 years ago, Ahilyabai introduced the concept that good governance requires good infrastructure for the judiciary. Today, we are inaugurating a magnificent infrastructure event organised at the Allahabad High Court."

Supreme Court judge Justice BR Gavai also lauded the scale and comfort of the complex, describing it as one of the finest in the world for advocates, and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister.

"Today, by inaugurating this building, I want to dedicate it to the citizens of the country and would like to congratulate the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, all the Justices' siblings, and all the Lawyers' Association of the Allahabad High Court that you have received a grand gift. I travel a lot around the country and there is no such big building in my knowledge, which is so big for lawyers, for advocates, providing facilities, there are chambers above 2300. It has huge parking facilities for cars and two-wheelers too. And for this, I would like to congratulate you all. Especially, I would also like to express my congratulations and gratitude to the Honourable Chief Minister for providing funds for these facilities," he said.

The new facilities would improve the accessibility and convenience for advocates and visitors at the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

