Durg, Jan 31 (PTI) Police seized Rs 2.64 crore in cash from a car in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Wednesday, an official said.

On getting inputs about two suspicious cars parked near a bank in Sector-1 area, a joint team of Bhilai Bhatti police station personnel and the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit reached there in the early hours.

The police questioned three persons onboard the two vehicles, he said.

During checking, Rs 2.64 crore in cash was found in one of the cars. As the three persons failed to give a satisfactory reply about the money, it was seized, the official said.

The Income Tax department has been informed about the cash seizure, he said.

The questioning of the three persons is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, he added.

