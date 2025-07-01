Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) The high-value Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 6,099 crore are still in circulation even after two years of the Reserve Bank withdrawing the currency, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

In a statement, the RBI said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 6,099 crore at the close of business on June 30, 2025.

"Thus, 98.29 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," the central bank said.

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of such banknotes was available at all bank branches till October 7, 2023. However, this facility is still available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank.

Since October 9, 2023, the RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, people can also send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

