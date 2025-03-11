Agartala, Mar 11 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Lalji Desai on Tuesday alleged that at least Rs 21,000 crore of public money was paid to senior leaders of the ruling BJP as commission for government projects during its seven-year rule in Tripura, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

No government work in the state could be done without paying 10 per cent of the project cost, Desai who is the head of Congress' service wing Sevadal, claimed while addressing a party rally here.

The BJP came to power in Tripura in March 2018, dethroning the CPI(M) which ruled the northeastern state for 25 years at a stretch.

“The ruling party leaders collect 10 per cent of the project cost in the state as a commission. If you take into account the BJP's seven-year regime, its leaders have siphoned at least Rs 21,000 crore which was meant for the public,” the Sevadal chief alleged.

Desai, however, did not cite any specific example of the alleged corruption.

The ruling party rejected the accusation, asserting that the government maintains transparency in all projects.

Alleging that the BJP has been using money power to win elections, Desai said the Congress should fight the electoral battle with the faith of the people.

Referring to Narendra Modi's visit to wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation centre ‘Vantara' in Gujarat earlier this month, the Sevadal head said, “Our Prime Minister has time to click photos with lions and tigers in a private zoo, but he cannot find time to visit Manipur which has been boiling for two years,” he said.

Over 250 people were killed and thousands became homeless in ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 2023.

Alleging that the BJP has been trying to "murder the Constitution" of the country, Desai slammed the RSS accusing it of disrespecting Constitutional values.

“They (RSS) did not hoist national flags for many years. The national anthem is not sung in RSS programmes. Are not these anti-national acts? In 100 years, the RSS has seven chiefs but none of them were women, Dalit or tribal,” alleged the Congress Sevadal chief.

Desai urged Congress leaders and workers to fight for the cause of the country, saying the party sacrificed three leaders - Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajib Gandhi - for the nation's unity, sovereignty and integrity.

Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee dismissed the corruption charge levelled against the party leaders by the Congress Sevadal head.

“He tried to spread misinformation. People are yet to forget the misgovernance during the Congress-TUJS rule from 1988 to 1993,” he said at a press conference.

Bhattacharjee said Desai could not make any specific corruption charge against any of the party leaders.

“Transparency is being maintained by the government at all levels,” he said.

