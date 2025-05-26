Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro on Monday said it will fine people who unnecessarily cross the 'yellow' safety line on platforms of the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor from June 1.

Those crossing the 'yellow' line will be fined Rs 250, it said in a statement.

The measure was being taken to ensure the safety and security of passengers, it said.

"It has been found that a section of the commuters unnecessarily cross the yellow line when there is no train at the station in spite of repeated requests. In order to curb this tendency, Metro Railway authorities have now decided to launch a special drive against the erring commuters," it said.

"Unnecessarily crossing the yellow line will be considered a nuisance activity in the Metro station premises and will attract a penalty of Rs 250 from June 1," it added.

