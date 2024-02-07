Shillong, Feb 7 (PTI) Meghalaya government is proposing to allocate more than Rs 2,500 crore for the construction of a new administrative city at the new Shillong township, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said here on Wednesday.

He said the planned administrative city is coming up soon in Mawdiangdiang, about 12 km from city centre.

"It is a project that is going to be worth more than Rs 2500 crore if you were to include everything from road connectivity, water supply and infrastructure," he said addressing a meeting here.

He said he recently reviewed the designs for the administrative city and intends to present them to the state cabinet for approval.

The chief minister expressed his optimism that the detailed project reports (DPRs) will be prepared by the end of the second quarter of 2024-2025, following which the construction works can be tendered out.

He hoped that within the current term, part of the secretariat or some directorates could be relocated to the new administrative city.

The objective behind this initiative, as outlined by Sangma, is to make all services accessible to the public in one location.

Additionally, the government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the construction of three roads leading to the new administrative city, with work expected to commence in the coming months.

Sangma emphasised that the government's approach is focused on comprehensive planning to enhance the living conditions in Shillong, rather than implementing piecemeal solutions.

"We have a larger and a bigger plan for the city and we are really working on a long-term, medium-term and short-term kind of a plan to see how we can improve the overall living condition in the city," he added.

