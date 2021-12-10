New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): At present, there are 33 Sainik Schools functioning in the country, out of which five were set up during the last three years and the total funds earmarked to Sainik Schools Society is Rs 300 crore, informed the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

Currently, there are five Rashtriya Military Schools functioning in the country. In the current financial year, the total funds earmarked to Rashtriya Military Schools is Rs 6.174 crore, said the ministry.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Government has approved a scheme for setting up of 100 Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs/private schools/ state governments, etc on an affiliation basis. Interested parties in any State/Union Territory can apply for affiliation to the Sainik Schools Society subject to their fulfilling of the qualifying requirements and adherence to affiliation bye-laws, said the ministry.

The affiliated school is expected to bring infrastructure, facilities, teachers and fulfill all requirements as laid down under the affiliation criteria. No financial assistance for the purpose is proposed by the Ministry of Defence.

The Government of India will provide, through Sainik Schools Society, an Annual Fee Support of 50 per cent of fee (subject to an upper limit of Rs. 40,000 per annum) for 50 per cent of the class strength (subject to an upper limit of 50 students) per year from Class 6 onwards till class 12, on Merit-cum-Means basis.

Applications for registration through online mode is being sought from NGO/private schools/state governments owned schools for affiliating in 100 new Sainik Schools through web portal sainikschool.ncog.gov.in. Till date 110 applications have been received from interested schools/institutions. (ANI)

