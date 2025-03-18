Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) Police have seized ganja valued at Rs 6.52 lakh from a tempo lying abandoned in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

Some police personnel spotted the unattended vehicle on Retibunder-Shilphata Road here on March 15.

During inspection, they found a large quantity of ganja, valued at Rs 6.52 lakh, inside the tempo. The contraband was being illegally transported, an official from Mumbra police station said.

The vehicle was also seized.

Authorities have intensified efforts to trace the tempo's owner and driver and crack down on the drug network operating in the region, the police said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.

