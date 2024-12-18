New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday after opposition MPs protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged insult of B R Ambedkar.

Soon after the listed papers and reports were tabled and the House went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh rose and alleged Shah insulted Ambedkar.

Soon, several other Congress members were on their feet and started raising slogans like "'Amebedkar ka apaman nai sahega Hindustan' (India will not tolerate Amebedkar's insult)".

Countering them, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said it was the Congress that insulted Ambedkar and did not honour him with a Bharat Ratna.

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised a poster of Ambedkar.

Following this, House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The opposition MPs are demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology for his remarks on Tuesday which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

