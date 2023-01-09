New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) R S Sodhi on Monday resigned as Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand.

When contacted, Sodhi confirmed PTI that he has resigned from the post of MD.

Also Read | Delhi Hit and Run Case: Theft Reported at Kanjhawala Accident Victim’s House, Family Suspects Her Friend’s Role.

"I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation," he said.

Sodhi had joined GCMMF as a sales officer more than 40 years back and became its Managing Director in June 2010. He was on the extension from last two years.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Siddaramaiah to Contest From Kolar Constituency.

He is also the president of Indian Dairy Association.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)