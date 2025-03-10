New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N K Premachandran has voiced concerns over the functioning of Parliament during the ongoing budget session, claiming that the government is hindering meaningful discussions.

While speaking to ANI, Premachandran highlighted several issues that the opposition believes need urgent attention.

"The opposition's consistent stand has been that the House should function... The government does not want the House to function properly, which is why constructive discussions are not possible. We all know why the US President increased tariffs... This issue should be discussed," Premachandran said. He pointed out that discussions on the recent increase in US tariffs and other critical issues have been sidelined, preventing progress in the House.

Premachandran also mentioned the Waqf Bill, which is expected to be introduced in Parliament soon.

He stated, "The Waqf Bill is probably going to come. We will oppose it. The opposition is ready to cooperate smoothly with the government but for this to happen, the government should ensure that all these issues are discussed."

Meanwhile ahead of the commencement of parliament budget session on Monday, Congress MP K Suresh announced that Congress will raise significant issues in during the second part of the ongoing budget session, particularly focusing on the delimitation process and its effects on southern states, including Tamil Nadu.

Suresh said, "Today in Parliament, during the second part of the budget session...we are going to raise so many important issues in Parliament. Especially the delimitation issue, which has affected southern states. Tamil Nadu already reacted, and other states have also expressed their views. The Government of India is going to start delimitation without any discussion with stakeholders."

Earlier, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva raised a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the critical concerns surrounding the upcoming delimitation exercise, particularly its impact on India's federal structure and its effects on the southern states' fair representation.

Multiple MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have raised adjournment motions on urgent issues, including internal security in Manipur and Jammu, underfunded railway projects in Tamil Nadu, stock market losses, and concerns over the delimitation exercise affecting southern states. (ANI)

