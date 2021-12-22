Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again raised the agenda of renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar by calling a three-day Samanwaya Baithak (coordination meeting) in the first week of January 2022 to review the working of affiliated organizations and preparations for upcoming assembly elections scheduled to take place in five states next year.

Taking to Twitter, RSS said, "The Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organizations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from 5th to 7th Jan. 2022 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana: Sunil Ambekar."

Notably, RSS has not clearly demanded to change the name of the city but has used 'Bhagyanagar' instead of Hyderabad.

It is worth mentioning that both RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party have been raising the demand to rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

During the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that if Faizabad can be renamed Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj, then Hyderabad too can be renamed as Bhagyanagar.

"Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in UP. Then why Hyderabad can't be renamed as Bhagyanagar?" Yogi had said.

"RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP National President JP Nadda, Party National General Secretary BL Santosh and Joint General Secretary Shiv Prakash and other top office bearers of affiliated organizations will participate in this annual meeting," sources said.

Further, sources said that the BJP representatives will give details of their vision and programmes for the coming year.

In the meeting, there will be extensive discussions on the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa, and any assistance required from the affiliates in the polls.

Such meetings are held every year between BJP and RSS. In June this year, a coordination meeting was held in Uttar Pradesh which was attended by BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh. (ANI)

