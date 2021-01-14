Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will participate in community Pongal celebrations in Chennai's Moolakadai on Thursday.

Bhagwat is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu that will culminate on January 14.

"During his visit, Bhagwat will participate in a community Pongal celebrations. He will meet young professionals and start-up owners and also likely to interact with dignitaries. As per his routine schedule, he will review organisation's work with local functionaries," a press statement said.

The festival of Pongal marks the end of the winter and the beginning of the harvest season. (ANI)

