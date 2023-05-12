Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday reached here on a four-day Odisha visit, during the visit, he is scheduled to attend a host of programmes.

Bhagwat will attend Sangha Shiksha Varg, summer camp programmes, at Gatiroutpatna in Cuttack district and some other events during his visit, an RSS official said.

Bhagwat is also likely to meet RSS functionaries from different parts of the state and hold discussions regarding various activities of the Sangh.

The RSS chief is also likely to discuss organisational activities such as plans for expansion and training of workers.

He is not scheduled to hold any public meeting, the functionary said.

