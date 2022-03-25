New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The RSS extended help to not only Kashmiri Hindus but Muslims as well when they bore the brunt of terrorism in the valley in 1990s, its senior leader Arun Kumar said on Friday.

When terrorism was at its peak in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990s, the RSS worked at "multiple dimensions" -- from building pressure on the government to hand over the region to the Army, spreading nationwide awareness among people to "save Kashmir" to helping "general society" in the valley -- he said.

"We started our services to help Muslims when terrorists started targeting them after the exodus of Hindus from Kashmir," he added.

Kumar, the RSS joint general secretary and its pointsman with the BJP, was addressing an event organised here to unveil a book, titled 'Conflict Resolution-The RSS Way'.

He said that a wrong narrative had been created against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after the Independence that it's a fascist and Hindu militant organisation and such "an ecosystem" is still continuing to spread "disinformation" about the Sangh.

Yet, the Sangh has been able to work in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and the Northeast to resolve conflicts, he said.

"It's because we do not see differences in society as conflict. We never considered diversity as division in the country, we never saw it as a reason behind differences in society. We have always seen unity in diversity. This is the core belief of the RSS with which we work," he added.

The RSS has reached more than half of the country's population today because it never considers anyone its "adversary" and works on its mission relentlessly to unite people in one common thread, Kumar said.

For the RSS, one nation-one people-one culture is not just a slogan but a conviction which is in the core of its work, he said.

"Along with continuity of Sangh, there is continuity of our ecosystem as well," he said, adding, "To understand Sangh, one needs to understand its perspective."

