Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) A two-day regional meeting of the RSS began here on Friday to discuss expansion of 'its 'shakhas', social service activities, besides other matters of importance concerning the nation.

Attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the proceedings of the Dakshina Madhya Kshetra (South Central Region) were conducted by Sarkaryavah Bhayyaji Joshi, Sangh sources said.

It would be attended by some of the all-India office bearers who reside in the region and the Executive Council members from Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, a RSS release said on Thursday.

"During these two days, there will be discussions on the vertical and horizontal expansion of the RSS Shakhas, the social service activities being conducted by the swayamsevaks in addition to other aspects of importance concerning the nation," it said.

