Bhopal, Jul 20 (PTI) A meeting of top office-bearers of the RSS will begin here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday wherein issues like Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sino-India stand-off will be "naturally" discussed, a functionary said on Monday.

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the informal meeting of top functionaries which takes place every three months, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine | Covaxin Human Trials Begins Redkar Hospital in Goa, Says CM Pramod Sawant: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

"Naturally, the development regarding the Ram temple in Ayodhya and stand-off with China is going to be discussed during the meeting. The situationand challenges being faced by the country will be discussed," he said, adding that the meeting will continue for two or three days or even more.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust president Nritya Gopal Das had said the "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram will be performed in Ayodhya with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum.

Also Read | Defence Ministry Signs Rs 557-Crore Contract with BEML to Procure 1,512 Mine Plough For T-90 Tanks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the programme tentatively planned on August 5.

Bhopal is a convenient place given its location in central India, the Sangh functionary said when asked about the choice of the venue.

"The meeting will be held at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Residential School in Sharda Vihar area on the outskirts of the Madhya Pradesh capital, as the premises has enough rooms and space to adhere to COVID -19 protocols," he said.

Another Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) ideologue said some functionaries from Nagpur, Delhi and other places might join the meeting in a virtual manner if they could not make it to Bhopal for any reason.

Bhagwat and Sangh general secretary SureshBhaiyyaji Joshi have reached the Sraswati Vidya Mandir, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)