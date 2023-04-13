Chennai, Apr 13 (PTI) Permission has been granted to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to hold route marches on April 16 in 45 places across Tamil Nadu, police said on Thursday.

The 'traditional' rallies would be held in 45 places including Chennai, Vellore, Hosur, Salem, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Palladam, Karur, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai, an RSS spokesperson said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Surat Court To Pronounce Order on April 20 on Congress Leader’s Plea To Stay Conviction.

Police said the permission was granted following the dismissal of Tamil Nadu's appeals in the Supreme Court. Adequate security arrangements were in place, it added.

Since last year, the RSS has been attempting to hold processions but could not do so. The government had refused permission and the matter also went to the Madras High Court.

Also Read | India Deploys Shatrujeet Brigade Close to LAC in Fresh Round of Multi-Domain Military Exercise.

When the RSS announced its route marches, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi opposed it and said it would hold a human-chain movement for social harmony.

On April 11, the Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court orders allowing RSS to hold marches in the State and dismissed the appeals of the Tamil Nadu government. A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal said, "All special leave petitions are dismissed." The ruling DMK termed as unfortunate the top court dismissing the government's appeals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)