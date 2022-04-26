Palakkad (Kerala) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Kerala police arrested another four people on Tuesday in connection with the murder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan in Palakkad.

The four arrested people have been identified as Abdul Rehman, Firoz, Basile and Rishil. All arrested are SDPI-PFI workers. Abdul Rehman and Firoz are directly involved in the murder, said police.

Also Read | iQOO Z6 Pro 5G To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Key Specifications Officially Revealed.

With the arrest of four persons today, a total of 13 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16.

Also Read | Infinix Smart 6 Smartphone To Be Launched in India on April 27; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Subair, a popular front worker had been hacked to death in Elupplly Palakkad district on April 15 and as a retaliation Sreenivasan, a former RSS worker was murdered on April 16.

Police had formed special investigation teams to probe two cases and ADGP law and order is heading the teams. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)