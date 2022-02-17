Alappuzha, Feb 17 (PTI) A young RSS worker was stabbed to death in Haripad area of Alappuzha district following an argument at a nearby temple, where he had gone to perform a 'thalam' dance, police said on Thursday.

Three people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident and that the post mortem and inquest proceedings are yet to get over.

Reacting to the killing, BJP state president K Surendran told reporters in Thrissur that the victim was an RSS worker and he was mercilessly stabbed to death by members of a drug mafia.

Surendran alleged that the anti-social elements, including drug mafias and 'quotation' gangs, were roaming free in the state as they had protection of the ruling party.

He also alleged that the accused in the instant case were all CPI(M) workers.

The BJP state chief charged the LDF government with 'failing' to curb such anti-social elements and ensure law and order here.

The police said that while the victim was involved in BJP activities in the past, it was not sure whether he was still associated with the party now.

The incident occurred around 11.30 PM on Wednesday when Sarath Chandran was returning home from the temple with some of his friends, the police said.

The attackers, with whom the victim had an argument at the Puthenkariyil Devi temple, were waiting for them and a fight ensued during which Chandran was stabbed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

Police said witnesses were able to identify two of the attackers, who numbered between 7 to 8, and the two were taken into custody along with another person who was also involved in the incident.

All of the accused were part of an anti-social group who have several criminal cases registered against them, but they were not part of any drug mafia, police said.

