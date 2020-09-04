Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly taking bribe in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Rajsamand and Chittorgarh districts on Friday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

In Rajsamand, a village development officer, Abhinav Sharma, was caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor, said ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chaudhary.

In another incident, an assistant traffic inspector Sheila Chawla of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation and conductor Mahendra Singh Rathore were held taking Rs 2,500 bribe, the official said.

