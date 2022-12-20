Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to settle at 82.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday as investors turned cautious in view of a negative trend in domestic equities and rising crude prices in the global markets.

Besides, renewed forex outflows and a waning appetite for riskier assets amid a surprise Bank of Japan policy tweak also dragged down the local unit, forex dealers said.

A sharp decline in the greenback against major rivals overseas restricted the rupee's loss, they added.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 82.69 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 82.69 and a low of 82.88.

It finally ended at 82.70 against the American currency, a decline of 8 paise over its previous close of 82.62.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) surprised the markets by deciding to review its yield curve control policy and increase the trading band for the 10-year government bond yield to 50 basis points on either side of its 0 per cent target. Earlier, the yield band was 25 basis points.

"Rupee opened on a flat note but fell after the Bank of Japan released its policy statement. BoJ's surprised the market by increasing upper band limit to 0.5 per cent. Yen has strengthened sharply and its a complete riskoff mood seen in the markets this morning.

"This week focus will be on the final GDP and core PCE index number from the US. We expect the USD/INR(Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.40 and 83.05," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"The Indian rupee trimmed morning losses as Asian currencies recovered along with the yen which surged after an unexpected hawkish move from the Bank of Japan. Recovery in risk assets also supported the local unit in erasing the losses. However, the near-term trend for the rupee remains weak amid foreign fund outflows and a mismatch between dollar demand and supply on year-end adjustment," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

Spot USD/INR is expected to consolidate in the broad range of 82.10 to 82.95 with positive bias, Parmar added.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 103.90 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 61,702.29, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 35.15 points or 0.19 per cent to 18,385.30.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.73 per cent to USD 80.38 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.74 per cent to 103.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 455.94 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, gold prices rose Rs 38 to Rs 54,740 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

