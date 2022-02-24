Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], February 24 (ANI): In the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday assured that all the people of Uttarakhand who are stuck in Ukraine will be repatriated and said that the state is constantly in touch with Ministry of External Affairs in this regard.

"Our government is committed to bringing back safely every people of Uttarakhand who are stranded in Ukraine. We are constantly in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard," tweeted the CM.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine.

Amid the closure of Ukrainian airspace, the Indian embassy in Kiev has said that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian citizens in Ukraine. The information was conveyed through an advisory that comes in the backdrop of Russian military operations in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Earlier today CM Dhami offered prayers at Naina Devi Temple in Nainital and Golu Devta temple in Ghorakhal.

He visited Shri Siddha Peeth Sai Dham in Kashipur later.

"I prayed to Sai Nath for the happiness, prosperity and health of all the people of the state", tweeted Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He met the students of Kashipur Dham today. He said, "These children are the foundation of the bright future of Uttarakhand." (ANI)

