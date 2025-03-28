New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A six-member delegation from the Russian Army, led by Major General Marchenko Andei, visited the College of Military Engineering in Maharashtra's Pune from 26 to 28 March 2025 as part of the Subject Matter Experts Exchange Programme.

During the visit, the delegation interacted with Lieutenant General AK Ramesh, Commandant, and CME, visited the faculty, exchanged best training practices, and shared their combat experiences. The visit is another step towards further strengthening defence cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, the 14th edition of the Indian and Russian bilateral naval exercise Indra, a cornerstone of the enduring maritime partnership between India and Russia, was set to take place off Chennai from March 28 to April 2, 2025.

Since its inception in 2003, Exercise Indra epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two Navies. The exercise has evolved into a symbol of maritime cooperation, showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy. According to a statement, the exercise is being conducted in two phases: the Harbour phase from 28 to 30 March 25 in Chennai and the Sea phase from 31 March to 02 April 25 in the Bay of Bengal.

The exercise will involve Russian Federation Naval Ships Pechanga, Rezkiy, and Aldar Tsydenzhapov, Indian Naval Ships Rana, Kuthar, and maritime patrol aircraft P8l.

These exercises and interactions are intended to enhance maritime cooperation, strengthen bridges of friendship, exchange best operational practices, and bolster diplomatic ties between the two nations. (ANI)

