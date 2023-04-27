New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in India early next month, Russian officials said on Thursday.

India is hosting the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO countries in Goa on May 4 and 5.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in India," a Russian official said.

"There will also be an exchange of views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda," the official said.

In addition, the Russian foreign minister will have a number of bilateral meetings, he added.

The SCO member countries are Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

