Panaji, Oct 14 (PTI) A 37-year-old Russian man was on Wednesday arrested in Goa for allegedly possessing drugs, police said.

Police seized charas and ganja worth Rs 1.30 lakh from the accused, Oleg Nazarov, during a raid conducted at Sawantwada in Mandrem beach village, an official said.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another incident, police busted a cannabis plantation in Arambol beach village.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under the NDPS Act.

