Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) The Bihar government on Saturday appointed senior IPS officer S K Singhal as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state, according to a notification issued here.

Singhal has been holding the additional charge of DGP after then state police chief Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service in September.

"Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, a 1988 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, currently holding the post of DG-cum-Commandant General of Bihar Home Guards and Fire Services, is appointed as the DGP, Bihar till further orders," the home department notification said.

He will retire on August 31, 2021.

