Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani who became a household name with the daily soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' said that 'saas-bahu' serials are very far from the realities of life, and women voters need to pay attention to important political issues if they want to be taken seriously in politics.

"Casting your vote is a heavy responsibility, it is not a game of any TV serial," said the Union Minister in Bengaluru on Friday.

"I request all the women that if we want everyone to take women seriously in politics, then we have to pay attention to important political issues. 'Saas-Bahu' serials are very far from the realities of life. The women who understand this can have a successful social and political life...," Irani said during an interaction meeting with businessman in Karnataka on Friday.

Further, she said, "The Gandhi family looted the country by clicking pictures and smiling... Casting your vote is a heavy responsibility, it is not a game of any TV serial..."

The Union Minister had in the 2019 elections defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, once considered a bastion of the Gandhis.

Irani also lashed out at the Congress- INDIA bloc in Kerala's Wayanad where Rahul Gandhi is pitted against CPI national leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Annie Raja. The BJP, aiming to put up a tough fight has fielded its State President K Surendran as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the constituency.

The CPI is a partner of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala. While the CPI and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, the two parties are fierce contenders in Kerala, with both parties pitting their strongest candidates against each other.

"The condition of the Opposition is that they are fighting in Wayanad. Left parties are saying why Rahul Gandhi not go to Uttar Pradesh and contest. But when the same Left goes to Delhi for an INDI Alliance meeting, they hug Rahul Gandhi," Irani said.

"Yesterday I said in Kerala, 'Delhi mein hugging, Kerala mein begging.' The situation through which the Congress is going through in Karnataka, 'It is Delhi mein hugging, Kerala mein begging, Karnataka mein thugging'...," she said.

Kerala is one of the few states where the Congress still has a strong presence, sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the southern state across all 20 seats is scheduled for April 26, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

