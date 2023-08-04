New Delhi, August 4: With the Supreme Court staying his conviction in the defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that truth always triumphs and that he was clear about what is his work. Talking to the media hours after the Supreme Court order, Rahul Gandhi thanked people for their love and support.

Supreme Court in an interim order on Friday stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark

"Aaj nahi toh kal, kal nahi toh parson sachai ki jeet hoti hai (whether it is today or tomorrow or the day after, truth always triumphs)," Gandhi said. "But my path is clear. I have clarity in my mind that what I have to do and what is my work. I thank the people who helped us. I also thank the people for their love and support," he added. The Congress leader spoke briefly and did not take any questions.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the media for the first time after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in 'Modi' surname remark defamation case. He says, "Aaj nahi toh kal, kal nahi toh parson sachai ki jeet hoti hai. But my path is clear. I have clarity in my… pic.twitter.com/VN0XBtNGBJ — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

In a tweet earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that he will continue to work to protect the idea of India. "Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India," Gandhi said. Earlier in the day, the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he will write to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to revoke the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the House following the apex court order. "It's a happy day...I will write and speak to Lok Sabha Speaker today itself," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

"This is the victory of truth. This will prove costly for Prime Minister,” he said.

Chowdhury sought to raise the demand for revocation of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in Lok Sabha on Friday. He said he will also make the demand on Monday. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi has “refused to bend” despite the relentless efforts of the BJP. “The Supreme Court judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice. Despite the relentless efforts of the BJPs machinery, @RahulGandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process,” Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was declared disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24 following notification of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The apex court, while granting relief to Gandhi, said the ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide. Not only was Gandhi’s right to continue in public life affected but also that of the electorate who elected him, the bench said. Congress leader was sentenced to two years in jail in a defamation case filed by Purnesh Modi. He was disqualified as MP following his conviction. At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul Gandhi, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"