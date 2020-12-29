Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) A group of Maratha leaders on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here and demanded sacking of ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Vijay Wadettiwar for "misleading" the people on the reservation issue.

Bhujbal (NCP) and Wadettiwar (Congress) hold portfolios of Food and Civil Supplies and Relief and Rehabilitation, respectively, in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

A delegation from Aurangabad met the governor, one of the members told reporters.

"Bhujbal and Wadettiwar are causing unrest between Marathas and OBCs. They are constantly misleading people over the issue of reservation, hence they should be removed from the cabinet," Nanasaheb Patil said quoting Annasaheb Patil and Ramesh Kore-Patil who raised the demand during the meeting with the governor.

The BJP and organisations of Marathas have been accusing the Sena-led government of "not doing enough" for Marathas in view of the Supreme Court granting an interim stay on the implementation of quota for the community.

