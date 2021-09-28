Srinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday warned the government against sacking employees on the grounds that they had links to militants, saying the move will create more problems.

"The government should stop it. The militancy will not reduce, it will only increase and create more problems for them (government)," Abdullah told reporters here.

He was responding to questions about the sacking of government employees on various grounds, including links to militancy and separatism.

Six government employees, including two policemen, were dismissed from service on September 22 for their alleged links to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about the sacking of employees on the grounds that they were appointed without following the laid down procedure, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the previous governments gave jobs to the people so that they could earn a living.

"It is not as if we had taken money or there was corruption (in recruitment). We gave jobs to people so that they earn a living. Now, if they are sacking them, what will their children do? How will they meet everyday needs?" Abdullah said.

In response to a question, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said he has not received any information about the next meeting of the delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir.

"As a Member of Parliament, I have to sit in the delimitation commission but so far I have not received any information," he added.

Asked about restoration of statehood and special constitutional status to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said "We want to do it in a Gandhian way".

"The case is before the Supreme Court. There has been no hearing. What can we do? We can't throw stones. We want to do it the Gandhian way," he said.

