New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Conveying condolences to the kin of Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the sacrifice of these families is "worth worshipping".

"Martyr Kundan Kumar's father from Bihar said that he will send his grandsons also to the armed forces to protect the country. This is the spirit of every martyr's family. The sacrifice of these families is worth worshipping," the Prime Minister said during the 66th episode of his monthly-radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

"The inner sense of pride that families feel on the supreme sacrifice of their brave sons and their sentiment for the country constitutes the true power and the might of the country," he added.

He asserted that a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories in Ladakh."The world has seen India's strength and commitment to peace. If India knows how to celebrate friendship, India also knows how to give a befitting reply when provoked. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that India bows to the brave martyrs and their valour will always be remembered. This is the first address of the monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' after the face-off in Ladakh.As many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the clash. (ANI)

