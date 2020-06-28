Port Blair, June 28: A moderate intensity earthquake hit Andaman and Nicobar islands on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.1. As per details by the National Center for Seismology, the quake struck near Diglipur Town in the North Andaman Island. No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is prone to frequent earthquakes. Earlier this month on June 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the same region- the Diglipur town in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The quake was reported at 2.17 am. The National Center for Seismology informed that that epicentre of the earthquake was 110 kilometres north-west of Diglipur.

Here's the tweet:

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck near Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island at 8:56 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/8d7ieJjybs — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale was reported from Jammu and Kashmir region, the NCS informed. The moderate quake hit 332 km Northeast of Hanle region.

Meanwhile, Andaman too continued to grapple under coronavirus as 12 more people 11 defence personnel and one policeman tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the union territory rose to 72, a senior official said. Reports informed that the 11 defence personnel recently reached Port Blair from Nashik in Maharashtra.

