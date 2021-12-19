New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The RSS on Sunday condemned the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar and said it is a conspiracy to create unrest in society.

An unidentified man was caught and beaten to death after he jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, another man was killed after being accused of disrespecting 'Nishan Sahib' (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara in Kapurthala.

“Guru Granth Sahib and Sri Guru Parampara are revered by all of us and are the repository of India's wealth of knowledge,” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said.

Asserting that the Guru Granth Sahib and Sikh Gurus are a common heritage, he said there are forces that are conspiring to create disharmony in the society.

Hosabale sought a severe punishment against conspirators behind sacrilege incidents.

However, he said the people should not let such incidents to disturb communal harmony.

